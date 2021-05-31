Premier Miton Group’s (PMI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 212 ($2.77) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Premier Miton Group from GBX 179 ($2.34) to GBX 188 ($2.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of Premier Miton Group stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 173 ($2.26). 403,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,709. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 168.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 149.68. The stock has a market cap of £273.19 million and a PE ratio of 33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Premier Miton Group has a 12 month low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 180 ($2.35).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Premier Miton Group’s payout ratio is 1.55%.

In other Premier Miton Group news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea purchased 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £1,799.85 ($2,351.52).

About Premier Miton Group

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

