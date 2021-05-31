Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 109 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $421.65 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $296.49 and a 12 month high of $424.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $417.26 and a 200 day moving average of $389.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

