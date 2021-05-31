MU DANK (DANK) Trading Down 7.6% This Week

MU DANK (CURRENCY:DANK) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 31st. One MU DANK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MU DANK has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. MU DANK has a market capitalization of $572,114.38 and $37,169.00 worth of MU DANK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000797 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001085 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00061145 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00048451 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About MU DANK

DANK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MU DANK’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,836,098 coins. MU DANK’s official Twitter account is @DarkKushDANK

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkKush is a cryptocurrency built for the marijuana community, it's a PoW/PoS hybrid coin. “

Buying and Selling MU DANK

