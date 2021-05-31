$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.28. Heartland Express reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.45 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HTLD shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

HTLD stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.15. 213,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,254. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Heartland Express in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Express by 6.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

