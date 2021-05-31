Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 344.38 ($4.50).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROR shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In other Rotork news, insider Kevin Hostetler sold 129,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77), for a total value of £472,769.90 ($617,676.90).

ROR traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 337.60 ($4.41). 703,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,149. The stock has a market cap of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 254 ($3.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 350.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 339.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $3.90. Rotork’s payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

