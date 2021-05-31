i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.980-1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $204 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.61 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IIIV. DA Davidson lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of IIIV stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $31.07. 100,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,536. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $999.09 million, a P/E ratio of -147.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. Research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

