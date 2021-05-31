i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.980-1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $204 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.61 million.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IIIV. DA Davidson lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.25.
Shares of IIIV stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $31.07. 100,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,536. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $999.09 million, a P/E ratio of -147.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15.
In related news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.
