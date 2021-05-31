Wrapmanager Inc. Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,467 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,117,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $126.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.68. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $170.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

