First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will announce sales of $152.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.00 million and the highest is $154.10 million. First Financial Bancorp. posted sales of $154.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year sales of $611.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $608.00 million to $615.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $598.60 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $604.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FFBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of FFBC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.47. 231,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

In related news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $432,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,058.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 757,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,805 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

