$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.72. NextEra Energy posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 350,416 shares of company stock worth $26,384,747. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.22. 9,178,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,719,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.17 and a 200 day moving average of $76.77. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

