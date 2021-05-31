ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

ASAZY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ASAZY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.39. 196,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,184. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $15.57.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

