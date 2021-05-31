Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.57. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $427,263.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,084. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,986,000 after buying an additional 1,413,936 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,290,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,288,000 after purchasing an additional 32,205 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.5% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,280,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,004,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,957. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

