A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BAG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Friday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.73) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LON:BAG traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 522 ($6.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,256. The firm has a market capitalization of £584.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 520.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 507.82. A.G. BARR has a fifty-two week low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 550 ($7.19).

In other news, insider Jonathan David Kemp purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 495 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £39,600 ($51,737.65). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,088 shares of company stock worth $4,005,170.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

