Pitcairn Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,644 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the first quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $9.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $378.27. 4,682,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,854. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $375.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.17.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

