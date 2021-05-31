L & S Advisors Inc Acquires 28,625 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 190.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,625 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,249 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,888 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,501,714,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.74.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $164.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $497.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.97 and its 200-day moving average is $141.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $90.78 and a one year high of $165.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

