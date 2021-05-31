Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.03 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 44.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $66.12 or 0.00184307 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $7.69 billion and approximately $4.03 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.60 or 0.06746908 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ETCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.