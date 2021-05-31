Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) to report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rocky Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Rocky Brands posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocky Brands will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $6.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $6.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rocky Brands.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ RCKY traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $58.32. 69,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.64. The company has a market cap of $424.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.57. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

In related news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,902. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,207,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,696 shares of company stock worth $1,285,813 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 284.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocky Brands (RCKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.