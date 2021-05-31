Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 923 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,226 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $52.90. 14,864,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,528,250. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.