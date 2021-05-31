Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.49 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACEL. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.08.

ACEL traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.12. 149,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,984. Accel Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $286,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $278,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,226,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,996,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,397 shares of company stock worth $2,427,713. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

