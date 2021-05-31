Hegic Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded up 35% against the US dollar. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $63.73 million and $1.09 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hegic

Hegic is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 537,678,885 coins. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

