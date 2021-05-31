Analyzing PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) and TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) and PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TFF Pharmaceuticals and PLx Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$18.57 million ($0.91) -11.66 PLx Pharma $30,000.00 11,282.96 -$15.21 million ($1.41) -10.51

PLx Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than TFF Pharmaceuticals. TFF Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PLx Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TFF Pharmaceuticals and PLx Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFF Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 PLx Pharma 0 1 2 0 2.67

TFF Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 178.04%. PLx Pharma has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.96%. Given TFF Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TFF Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than PLx Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares TFF Pharmaceuticals and PLx Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A -55.96% -54.13% PLx Pharma N/A N/A -38.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.0% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of PLx Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of PLx Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

TFF Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLx Pharma has a beta of 5.11, indicating that its share price is 411% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PLx Pharma beats TFF Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions. The company's lead drug candidates are TFF Voriconazole Inhalation Powder, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pulmonary aspergillosis; and TFF Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder, which is in the Phase I clinical trials used for the prevention of lung transplant rejection. It is also developing other dry powder products, such as Inhaled SARS-CoV2 Monoclonal Antibody for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 infections; Niclosamide Inhalation Powder to treat tapeworm infections in humans, as well as COVID-19 disease; cannabidiol substance for the treatment of various epilepsy syndromes, as well as anxiety, insomnia, and various types of pain; and other vaccines. The company has a license agreement with the University of Texas at Austin for the development of dry powder drugs; a joint development agreement with Augmenta Bioworks, Inc. to develop inhaled SARS-CoV2 monoclonal antibody; and a licensing and collaboration agreement with UNION therapeutics A/S. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment. Its product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard drug delivery system, such as PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg and PL1200 Ibuprofen 400 mg, which are in Phase I clinical stage for pain and inflammation, as well as PL1100 Ibuprofen 400 mg. PLx Pharma Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sparta, New Jersey.

