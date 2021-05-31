Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,861 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.30. 5,782,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,867,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.78.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.22.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

