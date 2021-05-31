Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.10 million-$112.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.14 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Surgalign in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.33.

Get Surgalign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRGA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,174,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,867. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. Surgalign has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $216.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.14.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.41%. The business had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that Surgalign will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.