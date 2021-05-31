Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Boosted by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 3.8% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Danaher by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Danaher by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Danaher by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 8,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $256.14. 2,068,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,383. The firm has a market cap of $182.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $163.14 and a 12-month high of $261.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.34.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

