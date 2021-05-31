HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will announce $61.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.81 million and the lowest is $60.40 million. HealthStream reported sales of $60.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $251.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $249.20 million to $254.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $271.03 million, with estimates ranging from $267.50 million to $275.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HSTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

HealthStream stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.18. 35,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,552. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93. The company has a market cap of $826.06 million, a P/E ratio of 90.28 and a beta of 0.30.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in HealthStream by 583.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in HealthStream by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

