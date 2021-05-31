$496.49 Million in Sales Expected for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will announce sales of $496.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $488.49 million and the highest is $504.48 million. Clear Channel Outdoor posted sales of $314.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clear Channel Outdoor.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.85 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

NYSE CCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,050. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.64. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $23,297,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 68,136.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,932,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after buying an additional 10,916,106 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 42,049,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,690,000 after buying an additional 6,170,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 384.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,906,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after buying an additional 5,480,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,372,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after buying an additional 4,074,167 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.