CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $633.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will announce sales of $633.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $606.80 million to $659.28 million. CAE posted sales of $397.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.95 million. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. CAE’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in CAE by 161.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $692,846,000 after buying an additional 15,200,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in CAE by 86,641.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,121,000 after buying an additional 3,032,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth $79,964,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,385,000 after buying an additional 2,336,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,377,000. 62.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAE traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.00. 232,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -258.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.83. CAE has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $31.94.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

