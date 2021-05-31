Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Sells 4,065,671 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 92.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 326,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,065,671 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 2.6% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 90,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,389,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,509,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,655,980. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

