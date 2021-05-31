Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) PT Raised to GBX 197

Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 188 ($2.46) to GBX 197 ($2.57) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 212 ($2.77) target price on shares of Premier Miton Group in a research note on Friday.

Shares of PMI traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 173 ($2.26). 403,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,709. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 168.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 149.68. The company has a market capitalization of £273.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Premier Miton Group has a 12 month low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 180 ($2.35).

In other Premier Miton Group news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea acquired 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £1,799.85 ($2,351.52).

Premier Miton Group Company Profile

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

