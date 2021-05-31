Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $235 million-$242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224 million.

TTCF stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,415. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 0.04. Tattooed Chef has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $28.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTCF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tattooed Chef from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,266,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,662,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel James Williamson purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

