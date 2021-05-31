Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Camden Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,356.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,680. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,300.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2,002.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

