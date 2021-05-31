Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Equities analysts expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) to announce $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.60. Townsquare Media posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 247.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 7.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Townsquare Media news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $10,209,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 101.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 65.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 27,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 14.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth approximately $674,000. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 133,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89. The stock has a market cap of $225.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.85. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

