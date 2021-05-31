BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.63. BancorpSouth Bank reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BancorpSouth Bank.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BXS shares. Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Shares of BXS traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,349,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,610,000 after buying an additional 988,298 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,956,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after buying an additional 272,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,805,000 after buying an additional 229,226 shares during the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancorpSouth Bank (BXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.