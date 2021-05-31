Analysts Expect Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cerecor’s earnings. Cerecor posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cerecor.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 193.20% and a negative net margin of 1,653.76%.

CERC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cerecor in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Sunday, March 21st.

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cerecor during the 1st quarter worth about $7,399,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cerecor by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cerecor stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,776. Cerecor has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $252.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91.

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

