Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $822.58 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLOV. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Clover Health Investments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

CLOV stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.64. 13,836,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,349,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Clover Health Investments has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.