Cullen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 300.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128,561 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $177,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,518 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 510.7% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 107,990 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,494,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,713,000 after purchasing an additional 245,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,065. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

