-$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) will post ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.99) and the highest is ($0.77). Axsome Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.59) to ($3.03). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.60) to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.05.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXSM shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

NASDAQ:AXSM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.71. 296,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,162. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.45.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

