Zacks: Brokerages Expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.17). PDS Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,745,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 77,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDSB stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,550. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.79 million, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 2.63.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

