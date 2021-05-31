$550.65 Million in Sales Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will announce $550.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $538.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $562.90 million. MYR Group posted sales of $513.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,337,071.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $691,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,598,804.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,783. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 217.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 132.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1,234.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYRG stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $87.04. 116,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,721. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $87.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.84.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

