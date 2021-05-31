Analysts Expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Chatham Lodging Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 142.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.17. 123,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,658. The company has a market cap of $640.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.44. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 51,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

