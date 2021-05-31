$6.59 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Posted by on May 31st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to post sales of $6.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.50 million. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $690,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 855.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $24.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.60 million to $43.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $47.18 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $85.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 288.70% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%.

ALPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Immune Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $100,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,592.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 80,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,604 in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 70,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 375,306 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.66. 70,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,380. The company has a market capitalization of $254.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.62. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.