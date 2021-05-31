$6.59 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to post sales of $6.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.50 million. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $690,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 855.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $24.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.60 million to $43.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $47.18 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $85.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 288.70% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%.

ALPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Immune Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $100,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,592.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 80,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,604 in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 70,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 375,306 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.66. 70,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,380. The company has a market capitalization of $254.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.62. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

