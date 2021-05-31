Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.27 million.
DM traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.21. 3,047,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,354. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 0.30. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DM shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.
Desktop Metal Company Profile
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.
Read More: What is the balance sheet?
Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.