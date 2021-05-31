Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.27 million.

DM traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.21. 3,047,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,354. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 0.30. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DM shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

In other news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $4,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,897,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,083.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

