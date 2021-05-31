Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for First Derivatives (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives (LON:FDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

FDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt cut their price target on First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt cut their price target on First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

FDP traded down GBX 50 ($0.65) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,100 ($27.44). The stock had a trading volume of 19,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,634. The stock has a market capitalization of £582.06 million and a P/E ratio of 65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,684.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,874.62. First Derivatives has a 52 week low of GBX 2,060 ($26.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,625 ($47.36).

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

