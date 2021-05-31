Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for First Derivatives (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives (LON:FDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

FDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt cut their price target on First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt cut their price target on First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

FDP traded down GBX 50 ($0.65) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,100 ($27.44). The stock had a trading volume of 19,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,634. The stock has a market capitalization of £582.06 million and a P/E ratio of 65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,684.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,874.62. First Derivatives has a 52 week low of GBX 2,060 ($26.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,625 ($47.36).

About First Derivatives

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

