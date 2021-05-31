Somerset Group LLC Sells 400 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Somerset Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,656,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 682.5% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 28,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 24,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

NYSE LOW traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $194.83. 3,619,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,756. The company has a market cap of $139.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.09 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.53 and a 200-day moving average of $175.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

