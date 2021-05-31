Barometer Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 24,990 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $146,268,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 129,013 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.39.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $116.65. 4,813,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,160,716. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.95 and a 200-day moving average of $116.29. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $207.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.