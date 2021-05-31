The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $55.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

