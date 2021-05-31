TD Capital Management LLC Purchases 140 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 41.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $4,755,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 45.6% in the first quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 22,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 86.7% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 74,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,641,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $333.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $333.57 and its 200-day moving average is $320.49. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $228.76 and a one year high of $342.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

