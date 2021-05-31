Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Kamada reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 11.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

KMDA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.87. 817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.01. Kamada has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kamada by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Kamada by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 89,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

