$807.14 Million in Sales Expected for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) This Quarter

Posted by on May 31st, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will announce $807.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $800.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $813.90 million. Selective Insurance Group reported sales of $669.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year sales of $3.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,842 shares of company stock worth $3,710,921. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 978,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,536,000 after purchasing an additional 37,864 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 175,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGI stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.27. 194,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,297. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

