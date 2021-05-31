Rage Fan Hits 1-Day Volume of $50,080.00 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last week, Rage Fan has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $857,689.41 and approximately $50,080.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,995,175 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

