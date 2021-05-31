Canadian Western Bank’s (CWB) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$41.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James cut Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.54.

TSE:CWB traded up C$0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$37.10. 125,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,432. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$34.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.37. The stock has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.61. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$22.05 and a 1-year high of C$37.75.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$245.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$235.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4765142 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

